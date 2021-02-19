Indian Motorcycle Racing Announces 2021 AFT Factory Team And Contingency Program

Big Bucks For Winners On FTR750s

Indian has announced its selected team members who will be participating in the Progressive American Flat Track racing series for the 2021 season. In addition to the Factory team members being announced, Indian has also come forth with its plans for a privateer contingency program.

The main Factory team will be composed of Briar Bauman and Jared Mees, who together combine for four back-to-back championships in the AFT series. The Factory team has secured funding through various sponsors that have been associated with Indian’s Flat Track racing team for some time; some of these sponsors include “S&S Cycle, Indian Motorcycle Oil, Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties, Alpinestars and Bell Helmets”.

Brian Smith – another AFT Champion and former wrecking crew member – will continue his career in AFT with factory-backed privateering from Indian Motorcycles. Although he will be riding for the Crosley/Howerton team, he will still be linked to the Factory Indian team through his “unique chassis” built around Indian’s FTR750 motor. The same story goes for Bronson Bauman, who will be riding his FTR750 sourced through Oklahoma City’s own Indian Motorcycle.

For anyone else involved in the racing series, Indian has committed over $250k USD in bonuses for riders racing on Indian FTR750’s. If you’re looking to secure some extra funding, you must ride your FTR750 at every race throughout the 2021 Progressive AFT Mission SuperTwins season and it must feature a specific paint job in addition to patches being secured to your racing outfit.

“2020 brought its breadth of challenges for everyone, but watching Briar and Jared stay on top of their game and compete race in and race out was really a testament of their work ethic, dedication and drive to be the greatest,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology & Service for Indian Motorcycle. “For 2021, we’re excited to get back on the track, support Bryan and Bronson as factory-backed privateers, while committing a season-long contingency for our privateers.”