Royal Enfield Will Compete in AFT

Let the Fun Begin

This should come as no surprise. Royal Enfield has a slide school, so it only makes sense that the company would start competing in American Flat Track (AFT). Racing begins in August. The company will enter in AFT competition in the Production Twins class with Johnny Lewis behind the bars.

The competition bike is based on the INT650, which Jim and I have ridden. I can definitely see that bike being a fantastic motorcycle for flat track racing when properly equipped. Royal Enfield revealed the FT concept earlier and Lewis has been riding the bike plenty to prepare.

“The Royal Enfield FT concept has already shown promise so far,” Lewis commented in a press release. “We’re already seeing great results from the motorcycle. The team at Harris Performance and Royal Enfield have done a great job with the chassis, and we’ve already begun working through small adjustments based on my feedback. With the way the schedule is shaping out with small tracks, we could surprise many people.”

It will be cool to see Royal Enfield on the flat track racing circuit. It’s a great move for the company, and should only help with sales of the INT650 and the company’s other motorcycles.