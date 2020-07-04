Indian Motorcycle and Roland Sands Design Team Up for FTR 1200 Accessory Line

Get Ready to Accessorize

Indian and Roland Sands Design have teamed up for an FTR 1200 accessory line. The lineup is inspired by RSD-backed ‘Super Hooligan’ American flat track series. The lineup consists of replacement rims, crash protection, levers, and engine covers.

“[The] FTR1200 finds its roots and inspiration in flat track racing and RSD brought that full circle, modifying and racing the bikes in last year’s Super Hooligan series,” said Vice President of parts, garments, and accessories, Ross Clifford. “This accessory line is a natural extension of that. The relationship with RSD has made sense from day one, considering we both share a commitment to finding and delivering the perfect combination of function and form, all fuelled by a spirit of innovation.”

There are already over 40 optional accessories already for sale from Indian, but this expands the accessory availability even more. If you own an FTR 1200, you’ll have access to all sorts of carbon fiber body pieces, bikini fairings, and more. I’ve included some images of items below, but to see the full collection, talk to your Indian Motorcycle dealer, or head to RSD’s website.