Indian Motorcycle Adds Roadmaster Limited and Vintage Dark Horse to its 2021 Lineup

New Models for 2021

Indian Motorcycles added a couple of new bikes for the 2021 model year. The Roadmaster Limited and the Vintage Dark Horse have graced the lineup with their presence.

The Limited model is a fresh take on the big cruiser. the bike has a big front fairing, an open front mudguard, some slammed saddlebags, chrome, and tons of classic American V-twin style. The bike also gets central locking, ABS, traction control, ride modes, heated grips, cruise control, keyless ignition, and tire-pressure monitoring. The ClimaCommand seat is also there and Apple CarPlay is standard with the Ride Command system.

The Vintage Dark Horse takes the Vintage cruiser and gives it a blacked-out livery with soft leather saddlebags. While this bike features far less equipment and less new stuff than the Limited model, it’s still a nice addition to the Indian Motorcycle lineup.

In addition to these new bikes, the lineup does receive some updates, including new colors and accessories for the models that were there the year before. This is all good news and should help the company continue to expand and reach new riders and riders who are just not feeling the Harley lineup anymore. At a later date, I’ll do a full write-up on the Indian Motorcycle lineup for 2021 now that it has been announced.