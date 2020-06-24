Indian Motorcycle Offers its First Heated and Cooled Seat

Keep Your Bum the Right Temperature

Are you sick of a sweaty butt while your ride? Maybe you have the opposite issue and your buns get frozen. Well, whatever the case, Indian has a solution for you. The company sent us a press release about its new ClimaCommand Classic Seat. This seat is heated and cooled. This means no matter what the weather is doing, your backside can stay comfy.

Here are some details about the new seat from the press release:

A proprietary thermoelectric module that pumps heat away from the rider.

A patent-pending ducting system for cooling the thermoelectric module.

Graphene, a highly conductive and flexible material that optimizes the distribution of heating or cooling while maintaining superior comfort.

I know not everyone is going to feel this is necessary, but I love it. We have these in cars, so why not have them on bikes? My guess is that once you try it, you won’t want to go back.

“Despite advancements in heating and cooling for seats, we had yet to see a cooling technology that truly eliminated the discomfort of hot weather, and with ClimaCommand, our engineering team has finally solved this problem,” said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle. “Our thermoelectric technology paired with graphene material is truly a game-changer, and another example of Indian Motorcycle bringing difference-making innovation to the market.”

It’s important to note that ClimaCommand Classic Seat is shipping to dealers now. While the first iteration is not compatible with Indian’s Ride Command system, that capability is coming to its motorcycles at a later date. If you have questions or would like to get one for your bike, contact your local dealer.