When it comes to safety on the road, WebBikeWorld promotes all things ATTGAT – and a rider’s safety is made that much easier when companies like Indian Motorcycles decide to add safety to the list of gears and gadgets that go in a bike.

Take the most recent news from CycleWorld, for example.

According to the report, Indian Motorcycles has created a radar system for biker safety – with more bells and whistles than the adaptive cruise control and collision warning and mitigation systems currently installed on BMW, Ducati, and KTM models.

The radar system will purportedly boast three radars, six cameras, and haptic feedback.

Not only will the radar be able to identify when there is a vehicle in a biker’s safe bubble – but it will also apparently be able to determine what kind of vehicle it is, giving the bike’s computer an advantage when it comes to things like sudden braking, measuring the distance and torque potential of the incoming vehicle, etc.

Essentially, the system will act as a guard dog for the rider; it will identify the incoming potential threats, measure the distance between the two vehicles and gauge the rider’s safety based on feedback from the cameras and radars. And the all-new haptic feedback nestled into the saddle will send a buzz to the rider in the event of an incoming threat, similar to the alarm systems provided to a driver on today’s more advanced cars.

Whether Indian Motorcycles plans on incorporating a safety harness or airbag of some kind is yet to be seen – but it’s reassuring that bikes are now being loaded up with the same feedback as cars.

May the roads continue to see safety improvements for cars and bikes alike, and stay safe out there.