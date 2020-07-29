Indian Is Working on a New Liquid-Cooled Bagger

A Challenger With a Bigger Fairing?

Indian Motorcycle took it straight to Harley-Davidson earlier this year with its new Challenger, and now it looks like the company may expand its lineup or have a new model on its hands. A patent filed with the U.S. Patent Office shows a new Indian machine that uses the PowerPlus 108 engine that’s on the Challenger but all-new bodywork and a Roadmaster-like fairing.

It’s unclear exactly what Indian will call this model, but it’s clear that this bike is going for the folks who prefer a larger fairing like the one used on the Roadmaster, a single headlight, and a more traditional look overall. The patent also shows a touring windscreen for the bike. All-in-all this is a bagger that’s designed to gobble up the miles with aplomb.

This bike could be the replacement for the current Roadmaster, which is quite likely, though, Indian could just choose to keep the current Roadmaster and make this some kind of Challenger variant. Time will tell. Just because the company filed a patent doesn’t mean that the bike will get built, but this one looks pretty complete to me.