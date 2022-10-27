Indian Apparel: The ‘Honoring Heroes’ Apparel Collection

Indian Motorcycles has brought out a new apparel collection for 2022, honoring our veteran heroes – and with the collection drop, Indian will also be treating a local vet to a list of goodies, thanks to the collaboration with Black Rifle Coffee Company® and Carey Hart.

According to the press release, 100% of the proceeds made with Indian’s 2022 Honoring Heroes Collection between now and November 30th will go to the Jack Daniels® ASYMCA Operation Ride Home – “a program designed to help junior-enlisted service members travel home for the holidays.”

Indian’s support is so strong in this, they’ve also lined up further ways to aid our military. This includes picking Indian employees who have served to be the models for the collection’s media and surprising a local vet with a new Indian Chief/armful of stuffs from brands Rifle Coffee Company® and Carey Hart.

As for the collection herself, Indian has given us 13 new styles for men and women, celebrating the age-old tones of black, camo, and khaki.

Here are the featured vets Indian is honoring in this collection:

Ellen McCarthy, Lieutenant Colonel, US Marine Corps

Indian’s 2022 Honoring Heroes Collection, celebrating veterans. Media sourced from Indian’s press release.

Ellen initially joined the US Naval Reserves in 1984 and became a Russian linguist before being commissioned in the USMC in 1987. During her 23 years in the service, she served two tours in Iraq as an intelligence officer and an attorney.

Today, Ellen works in the Legal Department focused on Government Affairs.

Steve Needles, MN/SD National Guard, Army Reserves

Steve enlisted in the South Dakota National Guard in 1981. Over his next 17 years of service, Steve held roles as a Combat Medic and later ran a Battalion Aid Station.

Today, he works on our Information Security team and rides a 2019 FTR.

Nick Etzel, Sergeant, US Army

Nick enlisted in the United States Army in 2014. Over the next six years, he served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and Army Infantry. After retiring on Honorable Discharge in 2020, Nick wanted to join a company that shared his passion for the outdoors. Today, Nick works on Parts, Garments, and Accessories.

Dallas Thompson, Iowa National Guard

Dallas joined the Iowa National Guard in November 2011. Throughout her 8 years here, she has spent most of her time as an 88M Motor Transport Operator. Today, Dallas is a materials handler for Indian Motorcycle in Spirit Lake, IA.

Be sure to head over to Indian Motorcycles' website for a closer gander at the collection