Impressive Acceleration From The 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S

The 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S is packed with Suzuki’s latest technological features, including the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS). This system creates a more enjoyable and safer ride by incorporating features like a bi-directional quick shifter, a multi-mode traction control system, ABS, and a ride-by-wire throttle setup. On top of SIRS, the 8S also comes from the factory equipped with a 5-inch colour LCD instrument panel and LED lighting all around.

It is equipped with two-cylinder engine that makes a reported 82 hp and 57.5 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, the bike has received all-new styling, which Suzuki says is meant to “usher in a new era of functional beauty.” The bike’s design is quite obviously inspired b the larger GSX-S1000 and could indicate future redesigns for the rest of the Suzuki family.

Watch this video featuring a 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S as it thunders down the German Autobahn and clocking in some impressive numbers.