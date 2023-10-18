Husqvarna Updates the Norden 901 for MY2024

Husqvarna’s homage to the North has just had some techy updates for the 2024 model year!

Per Husqvarna’s press release (published to Roadracing World), our refreshed Norden 901 carries forward the excellent choice of adjustable WP APEX suspension, the four selectable ride modes (including optional Explorer mode), and that catchy 889cc parallel-twin engine with 105hp peak power and 100Nm of yank present in 2023’s 901.

New for this model year is the exhaust system – tweaked for EURO 5+ compliance – as well as a beautiful lean-angle sensitive Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) that offers ten levels of rear wheel slip adjustment when engaged in Explorer mode.

The addition of a USB port and emergency hazards complete the updates for this year, with the casual choice of bits ‘n’ bobs in Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Functional Apparel Collection and Technical Accessories archive keeping the desire for creature comforts like heated grips fully realized.

Here’s the full list of Technical features according to the release:

New grey and yellow graphics create a distinctive appearance

Revised Cornering sensitive Traction Control allows for 10 levels of adjustable rear wheel slip with optional Explorer Mode engaged

New exhaust system for EURO 5+ compliance

New USB port on the side of the dashboard

New Hazard Warning system

Bosch Cornering ABS

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame with engine as stressed member

889 cc parallel-twin engine with 105 hp peak power and 100 Nm of torque

Adjustable WP APEX suspension provides exceptional comfort both on and offroad

Four selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Offroad, optional Explorer)

Ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable response (in Explorer mode)

Standard Easy Shift function (up and down Quickshifter)

PASC Slipper clutch

Tubeless spoked wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres for balanced performance on and offroad

Large capacity, 19-litre fuel tank provides an extended range of up to 400 km

Optional Connectivity Unit provides TbT+ navigation, telephone calls in/out and music selection from the rider’s smartphone

