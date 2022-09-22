Husqvarna: The 2023 Heritage Lineup

Husqvarna is celebrating their Swedish förfäder with heritage-inspired models for their Enduro and Motocross ranges – and naturally, the brand has given us yet another handful of competition-focused hooners for “racing at the highest level” (via Husqvarna’s press release).

The bikes in question are 2023 models, and both 2-stroke and four-stroke models celebrate 15 FIM Motocross World Championship titles for Husqvarna (won since 1960).

Husqvarna’s all-new Heritage Range for 2-stroke and 4-strokes. Media sourced from Husqvarna Motorcycles.

Black anodised EXCEL rims show off triple clamps made with Husqvarna Factory Racing, alongside a sweet wheelset, exhaust systems, sprockets, and other protective parts improving each bike’s engine performance, handling, and durability.

The range is also complemented by new bodywork and ergonomics, as well as a topology-optimised, die-cast aluminium swingarm rendering a lower weight and ideal stiffness for the competition.

To top it all off, Husqvarna has added the “premium Moto-10 Spherical Railed Helmet and Origin Shirt” to their Apparel Collection giving us an aesthetic homage to the triumphs of the past, with a technical taste of the future – and every bit of it perfectly seasoned for 2023.

