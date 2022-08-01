2022 Husqvarna 701 Enduro [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Is the Perfect All-Rounder

The Husqvarna 701 Enduro from the Swedish brand’s 2022 lineup offers the capabilities to conquer urban environments and dangerous off-road terrain with equal composure, taking versatility to a new level.

Drawing on its enduro world championship-winning pedigree and over a century of motorcycle experience, Husqvarna achieves the perfect blend of high performance with Swedish functionality in a sleek, modern design with the 701 Enduro.

Since the previous Husqvarna 701 Enduro has already surprised us with its excellent performance on and off the asphalt, this update takes it one step further. In addition, it places this bike as one of the most attractive models in the segment, partly thanks to its available Rally Kit.

The most notable improvement on this European enduro bike for 2022 is a new engine that delivers six more horsepower than the previous version, raising the power figure to 74 hp at 8,000 rpm. In addition, Husqvarna paired this engine with a lightweight six-speed gearbox with Easy Shift function, allowing clutchless changes up and down the six-speed gearbox.

The WP XPLOR front fork offers capable performance aimed at enduro-type riding. The ultralight trellis frame ensures precise handling and rider confidence. Husqvarna reinforced this confidence with the two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS, which includes cornering ABS and Supermoto mode.

The 2022 701 Enduro starts at $13,799 CAD and is not sold in the USA.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $13,799 CAD Key Features: 74 hp 692.7 cc single-cylinder engine Brembo brakes and & Bosch 9.1 MP ABS WP XPLOR suspensions Easy Shift function

Main Specs Engine: 692.7 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC

692.7 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC Power: 74 hp (55 kW) at 8,000 rpm

74 hp (55 kW) at 8,000 rpm Torque: 54 lb-ft (73.5 Nm) at 6,500 rpm

54 lb-ft (73.5 Nm) at 6,500 rpm Wet Weight: 344 lbs (156 kg)

344 lbs (156 kg) Seat Height: 35.8 in. (910 mm) Competitors KTM 690 Enduro R

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Kawasaki KLR 650

2022 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Specifications

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled Power in KW 55 kW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 80 mm x 105 mm Clutch APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated CO 2 emissions 99 g/km Displacement 692.7 cm³ EMS Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Fuel consumption 4.21 l/100 km Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Chassis Weight (without fuel) 147 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 13 l ABS Two channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS (incl. Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode Disengegable) Front brake disc diameter 300 mm Rear brake disc diameter 240mm Front brake Brembo twin-piston floating calliper, brake disc Rear brake Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ Frame design Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated Front suspension WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm Ground clearance 270 mm Rear suspension WP XPLOR with Pro-Lever linkage Seat height 920 mm Steering head angle 62.3° Suspension travel (front) 250 mm Suspension travel (rear) 250 mm

2022 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Features

Engine The single overhead camshaft, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine features the latest in design and electronic technology. An outstanding maximum power output of 55 kW (74 hp) at 8,000 rpm and torque of 73,5 Nm at 6,500 rpm leave the rider in no doubt of the performance packed inside this lightweight unit.



Frame The lightweight trellis frame is made of high-grade chromium-molybdenum steel and developed to ensure precise handling and instil complete confidence in the rider. Detailed feedback is transmitted to the rider thanks to precisely calculated torsional rigidity and longitudinal flex.



Polyamide rear subframe and tank The self-supporting rear subframe with integrated 13 litre fuel tank is perfectly positioned for the best possible weight distribution. Produced in a thermoplastic rotational moulding process, the single-piece construction weighs only 5.2 kg and is made of high-strength polyamide.



WP suspension (front) The WP XPLOR front fork provides 250 mm wheel travel and capable performance specifically aimed at enduro type riding. The forks consists of an open cartridge layout with a spring in each circuit and split damping functions with the left leg dedicated to compression damping and right fork leg rebound damping.



WP suspension (rear) The high performance WP XPLOR rear shock absorber is completely adjustable for compression and rebound. Connected to a linkage system with offroad geometry and 250 mm of rear wheel travel, the system ensures unbeatable all-terrain capability.



Cylinder head The compact design of the single overhead camshaft, 4-valve cylinder head features 42 mm intake valves and 34 mm exhaust valves actuated by a robust rocker arm system which delivers precise valve timing at high engine speeds. Ignition is via a dual spark plug layout, each of which has an individual ignition timing control for optimal fuel combustion in the large bore combustion chamber.



Ride-by-wire throttle The Keihin electronic fuel injection system features a 50 mm throttle body with no mechanical linkage to the throttle grip. As the rider twists the throttle open or closed, the throttle valve is electronically controlled by the engine management system (EMS). The EMS continuously compares engine parameters with data from sensors, and adjusts the throttle valve accordingly, resulting in perfect power delivery and throttle response.



Gearbox The lightweight 6-speed gearbox features an Easy Shift function allowing gears to be seamlessly shifted up or down without using the clutch. The system uses two sensors, one sensor is on the shift arm, which detects the movement on the shift lever rod when the rider upshifts. As the second sensor detects the gear engagement, it matches engine parameters to allow a simple gear change at any RPM or engine load.



Wheels Black D.I.D rims made of high strength aluminium alloy add an aggressive and modern look to the 701 Enduro. The offroad capabilities of the 701 Enduro are underlined by the 21″ front and 18″ rear wheel diameter.



