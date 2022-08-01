2022 Husqvarna 701 Enduro [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Is the Perfect All-Rounder
Contents
The Husqvarna 701 Enduro from the Swedish brand’s 2022 lineup offers the capabilities to conquer urban environments and dangerous off-road terrain with equal composure, taking versatility to a new level.
Drawing on its enduro world championship-winning pedigree and over a century of motorcycle experience, Husqvarna achieves the perfect blend of high performance with Swedish functionality in a sleek, modern design with the 701 Enduro.
Since the previous Husqvarna 701 Enduro has already surprised us with its excellent performance on and off the asphalt, this update takes it one step further. In addition, it places this bike as one of the most attractive models in the segment, partly thanks to its available Rally Kit.
The most notable improvement on this European enduro bike for 2022 is a new engine that delivers six more horsepower than the previous version, raising the power figure to 74 hp at 8,000 rpm. In addition, Husqvarna paired this engine with a lightweight six-speed gearbox with Easy Shift function, allowing clutchless changes up and down the six-speed gearbox.
The WP XPLOR front fork offers capable performance aimed at enduro-type riding. The ultralight trellis frame ensures precise handling and rider confidence. Husqvarna reinforced this confidence with the two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS, which includes cornering ABS and Supermoto mode.
The 2022 701 Enduro starts at $13,799 CAD and is not sold in the USA.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 701 Enduro in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $13,799 CAD
- Key Features:
- 74 hp 692.7 cc single-cylinder engine
- Brembo brakes and & Bosch 9.1 MP ABS
- WP XPLOR suspensions
- Easy Shift function
Main Specs
- Engine: 692.7 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC
- Power: 74 hp (55 kW) at 8,000 rpm
- Torque: 54 lb-ft (73.5 Nm) at 6,500 rpm
- Wet Weight: 344 lbs (156 kg)
- Seat Height: 35.8 in. (910 mm)
Competitors
- KTM 690 Enduro R
- Aprilia Tuareg 660
- Kawasaki KLR 650
2022 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Specifications
|
Engine
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Cooling
|Liquid cooled
|Power in KW
|55 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|80 mm x 105 mm
|Clutch
|APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
|CO2 emissions
|99 g/km
|Displacement
|692.7 cm³
|EMS
|Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Fuel consumption
|4.21 l/100 km
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|147 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|13 l
|ABS
|Two channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS (incl. Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode Disengegable)
|Front brake disc diameter
|300 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|240mm
|Front brake
|Brembo twin-piston floating calliper, brake disc
|Rear brake
|Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Frame design
|Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated
|Front suspension
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Ground clearance
|270 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP XPLOR with Pro-Lever linkage
|Seat height
|920 mm
|Steering head angle
|62.3°
|Suspension travel (front)
|250 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|250 mm
2022 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Features
Engine
Frame
Polyamide rear subframe and tank
WP suspension (front)
WP suspension (rear)
Cylinder head
Ride-by-wire throttle
Gearbox
Wheels
2022 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Photos
2022 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Videos
Husqvarna 701 Enduro – First Ride Impressions
My thoughts about the Husqvarna 701 Enduro 2022 from Paddock 512/Dominika Rides