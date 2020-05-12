Husqvarna Svartpilen 890 Spotted Testing

A Bigger Svatpilen?

Husqvarna appears to be working on a Svartpilen 890 scrambler. The motorcycle was spotted out testing, and images of the motorcycle were shared by Motorcycle News. The bike looks like it features an 894cc parallel-twin engine in the frame, which would be a notable upgrade from the 701 Svartpilen.

The new 890 uses the engine from the 890 Duke R. In the Duke, that engine makes 119 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque. There’s a possibility that Husky will retune the engine for use in the Svartpilen, but even if it makes exactly the same amount of power, it should be a heck of a bike.

The new machine uses a similar chassis and swingarm, but much of the rest of the motorcycle looks dramatically different. The bike sports a new 19-inch spoked wheel up front, and a 17-inch in the rear. The suspension is a WP set-up, which should come as no surprise considering KTM owns WP and Husqvarna. The styling of the bike is similar to the 701 Svartpilen, but it does have some unique features, including the headlight mask and gas tank.

There’s no official word yet from the company, but the bike looks pretty well into development. Price is anyone’s guess at this point, but it’s quite possible it will land somewhere between $13,000 and $14,000.