Husqvarna: Partnership With Rekluse Extended To the End of 2022

Rekluse, the industry’s leading clutch part manufacturer, has extended their partnership with Husqvarna Factory Racing (HFR) to the end of 2022 – and the extension will see benefits from both parties.

Rekluse has been in the business of quality parts for the past 20 years – and with the off-road racing scene being used as a testing platform for product development, the brand continues to be on the cutting-edge of the motorcycle clutch technology available today to the riding community proper.

The report from CycleNews tells us that this partnership has seen quite the list of successes, with the first 450 Class Pro Motocross title claimed by Zach Osborne in 2020, and the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship (and a further inaugural FIM Hard Enduro World Championship crown) snagged by Brit-based Billy Bolt.

Robert Jonas, the Vice President of Motorsports Offroad, has contributed the following in a statement:

“We are delighted to continue our close working relationship with Rekluse. The partnership has been incredibly successful across our motocross, enduro, and rally racing activities, with Husqvarna Factory Racing undoubtedly benefiting from Rekluse products.”

“The last two seasons have been incredibly rewarding with titles in Pro Motocross, SuperEnduro, and Hard Enduro, thanks in part to the support of Rekluse. Looking ahead to 2022 we’re fully focused on achieving even more success together.”

Alison Kelsey the General Manager of Rekluse Motor Sports, Inc., has her part to add as well:

“We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Husqvarna Factory Racing for many years and it’s really exciting to be continuing with our partnership through 2022. Over the last few seasons, the team has delivered championships in many different disciplines, which is fantastic for us as it proves the versatility, durability, and performance of Rekluse products.”

“Looking ahead to the new season, we’re behind the team 100% and we are sure that it will be another successful year of racing.”

We wish this technical partnership the very best, and Huskie a profitable upcoming season!

*All media sourced from CycleNews*