Horwin SK3 Electric Scooter Debuts in Europe

Austria-based Horwin specializes in affordable electric motorcycles and scooters. Their latest product is a swanky new scooter called the SK3. Designed as a practical commuter, the SK3 features a modern, sporty design that’s quite simple. RideApart reports that the scooter comes with LED lighting, a digital LCD instrument panel, and cruise control.

The Horwin SK3 is powered by a 6.2kW motor paired to a 2.52kWh battery. The company claims that top speed is limited to 90kmph (55.9mph) with a maximum range of 80km (49.7 miles). Clearly, this is a scooter meant for pottering around in the city. Should you require even more range, an optional battery pack is available that will double it to 160km. The flipside to this is that you will lose out on some under-seat space. A full charge with the standard battery pack takes a claimed 5 hours.

With the standard battery, the scooter weighs a lightweight 253lbs, making it ideal even for beginner riders.

The new Horwin SK3 will debut in the European market early in 2022, priced at 3,990 Euros (around $4,509)

