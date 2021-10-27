Honoring Heroes: Military-Themed Apparel from Indian Motorcycles x VCR

Indian Motorcycles has just announced that they have released a clothing line commemorating our country’s beloved vets. Christened ‘Honoring Heroes,’ the apparel collection is a collab with the Veterans Charity Ride – that means that 100% of all proceeds will be donated to military organizations and veteran rehab efforts.

The report from BusinessWire tells us that the collection will have eight pieces, with the main focus being military-inspired casualwear for men and women. For the men, the line will sport a Khaki Contrast-Sleeve T-Shirt, a Khaki Icon Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, and a Khaki Camo Hoodie. Women will be given a very nice Khaki Contrast-Sleeve with three-quarter, baseball-style sleeves, a Khaki Icon Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, and a Khaki Camo Hoodie.

We even get a Khaki Icon Beanie and Khaki Camo Snapback Cap to complement the color scheme of the apparel.

“It’s been an honor to support the Veterans Charity Ride over the last several years, as the organization does incredible work in supporting post-war veterans as they transition to life as a civilian,” said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle.

“That said, we are proud to release our new Honoring Heroes collection to not only show appreciation for our troops but to directly help fund VCR’s important programming.”

Created by Dave Frey (a veteran Army Paratrooper himself), the Veterans Charity Ride “leverages the therapeutic effects of motorcycle riding to create an adventure of a lifetime for wounded and amputee combat veterans adjusting to post-war life.”

“Veterans conduct team-building exercises that allow riders to share their service experience during the emotional and mind-detoxing experience.”

That experience includes a neat ride from the Southwest to the legendary Sturgis Bike Week® for 15-to-20 veterans, with the whole adventure taking 10-to-14-days, allowing the vets to conquer post-war trauma when on the road (we covered their past successes on the open road last year).

We absolutely love what this organization is going in support of our troops and recovering soldiers; to support the Veterans Charity Ride, donate, or learn more, visit their official websites at IndianMotorcycle.com and VeteransCharityRide.org.