Honda’s New CBR600RR-R Could Come in October 2020

A Fall Reveal

I reported a while back on the possibility of a Honda CBR600RR-R, but it was unclear when that bike would come. Now we have a date that has been thrown around by various outlets. As far as I can tell, the news came from Indian Autos Blog. The date? October 2020, specifically between October 2 and 4. Why then? Well, that’s when the Tahi MotoGP is scheduled.

The word around the motorcycle press right now is that Honda wanted to unveil the bike sooner than that, but COVID-19 put a pretty big kink in those plans. The original date suggested by the media was March 22, but that obviously didn’t happen. So, Honda had to readjust and it sounds like October could be the month, but there has been no official confirmation from the company.

The new CBR600RR-R should be emissions compliant with the most recent standards around the world. This will bring the 600 back to markets that it is currently excluded from due to the emissions standards of the older bike. There’s not much out there about the CRB600RR-R in terms of specific equipment and style, though I expect it will follow the CBR1000RR-R’s playbook pretty closely, just with a lower displacement engine.