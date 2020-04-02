Could a Honda CBR600RR-R be Coming in 2021

Rumors for Your Quarantine

The new rumor circulating is that a Honda CBR600RR-R could be coming in 2021. The Japanese publication Young Machine was the first major publication to report on the rumor and then Asphalt & Rubber and some other publications picked up the story.

The rumor is that the company will reveal a CBR600RR-R at the end of the year. It will likely look a lot like the CBR1000RR-R that was revealed this year as a 2021 model. The specifics about the bike are unclear, but as you can imagine, it will be a seriously sporty, track-focused machine. This move would make sense for Honda to do. What is questionable is the timeline.

I’m sure the Coronavirus has thrown a wrench into these plans just like it has everything else. If the CBR600RR-R was supposed to be unveiled at the end of 2020, there’s a chance it could have gotten pushed out to 2021. Honda hasn’t said anything about this bike officially, so there’s a chance this is all just a bunch of bull. That said, Young Machine has a track record for getting these things right, so it could be legit.