Honda’s All-New Global EV Series Will Debut at CES 2024

Remember how Honda said they’re gunning to punt out 30 electric motorcycles (and $3.3 billion in related investments) by 2030?

Well, we just received a press release five minutes ago proving that those 30 motorcycles are closer than we thought: CES 2024 will be Big Red’s official landing point for a brand-new fleet of EV motorcycles!

To date, we have known about Honda’s partnership with LG in the creation of lithium batteries, with a poster from 2022 showing what appeared to be an electric motorcycle rolling along the top.

Honda’s poster for the 134th Rose Parade. Media provided by CycleWorld.

Add to this the fact that Honda wants 15% of all bike sales to be electric by 2030, and the new fleet makes sense… we had no idea, however, that the bikes would be ready for a gander by Q1 of 2024.

According to Honda’s press release, the machines will be showcased alongside “several key technologies that illustrate the significant transformation Honda is currently undergoing.”

We haven’t been told exactly how many bikes will be in this fleet, but we DO know that Honda’s got a (rather aggressive) plan for 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040.

Curious to learn more?

Yhe EM 1, Honda’s first electric “motorcycle.” Media provided by Honda.

CES 2024 will run from Jan. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas; of those days, we’re told that Honda will be holding their press conference Tuesday, January 9, “with both Global CEO (Director, President and Representative Executive Officer) Toshihiro Mibe and Global EVP (Director, Executive Vice President and Representative Executive Officer) Shinji Aoyama.”

If you won’t be able to make it to Las Vegas, don’t worry – Honda’s erected a website devoted to the release of these bikes, where you can count down like the rest of us.

Do you think Honda will succeed in their 2040 goal, and what do you think the marque has in store for us at CES 2024?