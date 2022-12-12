Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··1 min read

Honda: New Electric Motorcycle Lookalike Showcased in Advert

Honda's advert for their upcoming contribution to the 134th Rose Parade, on which they've stamped a naked 'electric' motorcycle. Media sourced from CycleWorld.
Honda has just released an advert for their electric machines – and the image for the upcoming Rose Parade shows off a back-quarter view of what the brand is labelling ‘a Honda electric motorcycle’ (via Yahoo! Finance’s press release) – and she don’t look like a small-cc offering, neither. 

According to the report from Motorcycle.com, Honda will show off a theme called ‘Forever Determined’ in the lead float for the Parade; it’s a cute theme, and one that definitely circles back to the brand’s goals for “carbon neutrality by 2050, and having North American vehicle sales be 100% electric by 2040.”

The big question is whether this generic sketch is a realistic drawing of a bike Honda’s actually got in the zero-emissions lab.

We think yes – at least, to some capacity. 

Honda’s other banner beauties exist in one way or another; from the prototype Honda eVTOL aircraft, to the Acura ARX-06 hybrid race car and the Prologue SUV, each machine boasts some sort of coverage and progression, regardless of the stage of production. 

The only other hint we have is in the wording of the press release:

“Honda’s float will feature a range of mobility products, as Honda prepares for an electrified future,” comments the release on PRNewswire

See also

“All-new 2023 Honda CR-V hybrid and 2023 Pilot TrailSport SUVs are official vehicles.”

The sketch rendering of Honda's CB750 Hornet, pre-debut. Media sourced from CycleWorld.
What do you think? Will this electric Hornet lookalike have a place on the fast-approaching spotlights for 2023?

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties. 

*Media sourced from Motorcycle.com, and CycleWorld*
Amanda Quick
Ex-homeschooler Amanda Quick spends her time managing her two businesses, digging into old bike manuals, and prepping for track days. Her love for bikes has her head stuck in the more futuristic predictions of the auto-world - and although she might raise eyebrows at the very suggestion of a ride with her cello, she loves you a little more for it. Articulate nerd with a terrible sleep schedule and a dotty love for horsepower.
