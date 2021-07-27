Honda Valkyrie GL1500C Motorcycles

1997 GL1500C’97 Valkyrie
- It came in one of four color schemes: Black, American Red with Pearl Glacier White, Pearl Majestic Purple with Pearl Glacier White, or Black with Pearl Hot Rod Yellow
- The engine was a special tuned horizontally opposed six cylinder displacing 1520cc and had 6 carburetors
- The serial number began 1HFSC340*VA000001.
1998 GL1500C’98 Valkyrie
- It came in one of four color schemes: Black, Pearl Coronado Blue with Pearl Ivory Cream, Blaze Yellow with Pearl Ivory Cream, or Pearl Sedona Red with Pearl Ivory Cream
- The serial number began 1HFSC340*WA100001.
2000 GL1500CF Valkyrie and Valkyrie Interstate
Engine
|Engine
|1520cc liquid-cooled, horizontally opposed, 6-cylinder
|Bore and Stroke
|71mm x 64mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.8: 1
|Valve Train
|Belt driven 2-valve SOHC
|Fuel Delivery
|Six 28mm diaphragm-type CV
|DRIVETRAIN
|Transmission
|Wide-ratio, 5-speed
|Final Drive
|Shaft
|CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
|Front Suspension
|45mm inverted fork, 130mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Dual shocks with 5 way spring preload adjustment 120mm travel
|Front Brakes
|Dual 296mm floating discs with twin piston calipers
|Rear Brakes
|Single 316mm disc with twin piston caliper
|Front Tires
|150/80R – 17
|Rear Tires
|180/70R – 16
|DIMENSION
|Fuel tank
|6.9 gallons Seat height: 28.7 inches
|OTHER
|Colors
2001 GL1500CF’01 Valkyrie and Valkyrie Interstate
Engine
|Engine Type
|Liquid cooled horizontally opposed 6 cylinder
|Displacement
|1520 cc
|Bore and Stroke
|71mm x 64mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.8: 1
|Valve Train
|Belt driven, SOHC
|Fuel Delivery
|Six, 28mm, diaphragm-type, CV
|Transmission
|Wide-ratio, 5-speed
|Final Drive
|Shaft
|Front Suspension
|45 mm inverted fork, 130mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Dual shocks with 5-way spring preload adjustment, 120mm travel
|Front Brakes
|Dual 296mm floating discs with twin piston calipers
|Rear Brakes
|Single 316mm disc with twin piston caliper
|Front Tires
|150/80R-17
|Rear Tires
|180/70R-16
|Wheelbase
|1690mm (66.5″)
|Seat Height
|: 734mm (28.9″)
|Dry Weight (CF)
|352 kg (773.8 lb)
|Dry Weight (C)
|309 kg (681 lb)
|Fuel Capacity
|(CF): 26.0 liters
|Fuel Capacity
|(C):26.0 liters
|Color (CF)
|Red/Black, Black/Beige, Black
|Color (C)
|Black, Black/Silver, Blue/Silver
2003 GL1500C’03
|It comes in one color
|Black
|Engine
|1520cc liquid-cooled horizontally opposed six-cylinder
|Compression Ratio
|9.8: 1
|Transmission
|Five-speed
|Driveline
|Front Tire
|150/80R-17
|Rear Tire
|180/70R-16
|Seat height
|735mm (28.9 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1690mm (66.5 in.)
|Dry weight
|309 kg (681 lb)
|Fuel capacity
|20 liters
