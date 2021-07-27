Uncategorizednotfp

Honda Valkyrie GL1500C Motorcycles

1997 GL1500C’97 Valkyrie

  • It came in one of four color schemes: Black, American Red with Pearl Glacier White, Pearl Majestic Purple with Pearl Glacier White, or Black with Pearl Hot Rod Yellow
  • The engine was a special tuned horizontally opposed six cylinder displacing 1520cc and had 6 carburetors
  • The serial number began 1HFSC340*VA000001.

1998 GL1500C’98 Valkyrie

  • It came in one of four color schemes: Black, Pearl Coronado Blue with Pearl Ivory Cream, Blaze Yellow with Pearl Ivory Cream, or Pearl Sedona Red with Pearl Ivory Cream
  • The serial number began 1HFSC340*WA100001.

2000 GL1500CF Valkyrie and Valkyrie Interstate

 

 

Engine
Engine 1520cc liquid-cooled, horizontally opposed, 6-cylinder
Bore and Stroke 71mm x 64mm
Compression Ratio 9.8: 1
Valve Train Belt driven 2-valve SOHC
Fuel Delivery Six 28mm diaphragm-type CV
DRIVETRAIN

 

 
Transmission Wide-ratio, 5-speed
Final Drive Shaft
CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES

 

 
Front Suspension 45mm inverted fork, 130mm travel
Rear Suspension Dual shocks with 5 way spring preload adjustment 120mm travel
Front Brakes Dual 296mm floating discs with twin piston calipers
Rear Brakes Single 316mm disc with twin piston caliper
Front Tires 150/80R – 17
Rear Tires 180/70R – 16
DIMENSION

 

 
Fuel tank 6.9 gallons Seat height: 28.7 inches
OTHER

 

 
Colors
  • Pearl Blue/Pearl Silver two-tone metallic
  • Black/Red
  • Classic Black.

2001 GL1500CF’01 Valkyrie and Valkyrie Interstate

 

 

Engine
Engine Type Liquid cooled horizontally opposed 6 cylinder
Displacement 1520 cc
Bore and Stroke 71mm x 64mm
Compression Ratio 9.8: 1
Valve Train Belt driven, SOHC
Fuel Delivery Six, 28mm, diaphragm-type, CV
Transmission Wide-ratio, 5-speed
Final Drive Shaft
Front Suspension 45 mm inverted fork, 130mm travel
Rear Suspension Dual shocks with 5-way spring preload adjustment, 120mm travel
Front Brakes Dual 296mm floating discs with twin piston calipers
Rear Brakes Single 316mm disc with twin piston caliper
Front Tires 150/80R-17
Rear Tires 180/70R-16
Wheelbase 1690mm (66.5″)
Seat Height : 734mm (28.9″)
Dry Weight (CF) 352 kg (773.8 lb)
Dry Weight (C) 309 kg (681 lb)
Fuel Capacity (CF): 26.0 liters
Fuel Capacity (C):26.0 liters
Color (CF) Red/Black, Black/Beige, Black
Color (C) Black, Black/Silver, Blue/Silver

2003 GL1500C’03

It comes in one color Black
Engine 1520cc liquid-cooled horizontally opposed six-cylinder
Compression Ratio 9.8: 1
Transmission Five-speed
Driveline Driveline
Front Tire 150/80R-17
Rear Tire 180/70R-16
Seat height 735mm (28.9 in.)
Wheelbase 1690mm (66.5 in.)
Dry weight 309 kg (681 lb)
Fuel capacity 20 liters

 

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *