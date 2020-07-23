Honda Reveals CBR1000RR-R Controls Simulator

Trying to Get You Familiar

A while back Honda released a simulator for the controls of the Honda Africa Twin. Well, now it has done the same with the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. To be fair, the motorcycle does have a pretty advanced multimedia screen for the dash, and knowing how to operate it before you toss a leg over the bike is certainly not a bad thing.

RideApart noted that Honda Italia had the new simulator up. It seems that Honda in the USA and UK lack this simulator as of yet. I would expect that will change fairly soon. Anyway, you can use the simulator at the Italian website anyway. If you have Chrome, it will automatically translate Italian to English, or you can use Google Translate to get what you need.

The simulator is focused solely on the controls. If you familiarize yourself with those controls now, by the time you actually get on the bike. While the simulator isn’t the most advanced piece of technology out there, it will certainly get you familiar with the system on the bike. The only issue is that this simulator is just one big reminder that the CBR1000RR-R isn’t here yet.

You can check it out here.