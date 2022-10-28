Honda Releases the 2023 CB650R/CBR650R

Honda’s just debuted their 2023 offerings for the highly popular CB650R and CBR650R!

For this year, the Japanese multiconglomerate has given us a very nice set of forks to upgrade both models.

41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SSF­BP) USD front suspension complements both machines’ revised compliance with Euro5 regulations, with Honda telling us that there has been no apparent loss of power in this revision (though we will see when the units are finally out and about in the market).

A view of Honda’s all-new 2023 CB650R and CBR650R. Media sourced from Honda’s press release.

We have a series of further, smaller updatyes, too; if you previously found your LCD screen hard to read, Honda’s upped the visibility, with a brand new USB C-port (The kind that Android phones and other fast-charging devices prefer) now stowed underneath the saddle.

A view of Honda’s all-new 2023 CB650R and CBR650R. Media sourced from Honda’s press release.

Other changes to both the CB650R and the CBR650R include updated side panels and a revised rear mudguard, with the CBR650R showing off new headlight reflectors – oh, and for the CB650R, we also got slightly more forward-set handlebars.

And by the way, Honda’s given us a handful of packages to sync up with the scoot of choice:

Neo Sport Café Pack (Special for the CB650R)

Front Fender Panels

Shroud Covers

Side Cover Panels

Meter Visor & Stay

Sport Pack (available for both machines)

Quickshifter

Under Cowl

Rear Seat Cowl

Seat Cowl Plate

Tank Pad

Comfort Pack (available for both machines)

Smoke Front Visor & Stay

Grip Heaters & Attachment

Quickshifter

Tank Pad

Travel Pack (available for both machines)

Tank Bag & Attachment

Rear Seat Bag & Attachment

Bueno.

On to colors. We have been given several options, one of which is a very dramatic, blacked-out CB650R.

A view of Honda’s all-new 2023 CB650R and CBR650R. Media sourced from Honda’s press release.

CBR650R

Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic Comes with new black engine and cam covers, blue highlights and red shock spring

Grand Prix Red Comes with new black engine and cam covers, as well as a black belly pan and front mudguard, complete with red Honda logo and shock spring



A view of Honda’s all-new 2023 CB650R and CBR650R. Media sourced from Honda’s press release.

CB650R

Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic (**NEW**)

Matt Dim Gray Metallic (**NEW**)

Candy Chromosphere Red (still no word on how similar this red is to the CBR’s Grand Prix hues)

A view of Honda’s all-new 2023 CB650R and CBR650R. Media sourced from Honda’s press release.

We’ve not been updated yet on when these two beauties will drop, so stay tuned and we will keep you up-to-date one everything we have coming in through the press pipeline.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, subscribe for ease of access to the best of the latest, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.