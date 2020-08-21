Honda Officially Unveils the 2021 CBR600RR

A Killer Sportbike

Honda teased some images of the 2021 CBR600RR not long ago, but now the bike has been officially revealed. The bike is similar to the outgoing model but heavily revised. This should make it better and more extreme than before.

The bike has a 599cc inline four-cylinder engine that is placed in a die-cast aluminum frame. That engine now makes 120 hp and 47 lb-ft of torque. The weight of this machine is about 428 pounds. Peak power comes on at 14,000 rpm and peak torque at 2,500 rpm, according to MC News.

The engine is based on the predecessor but it has been heavily revised with new cams, valve springs, and crankshaft. The throttle bodies are also larger and the exhaust system is different, too.

The good news for the bike is that it gets some of the high-end electronics from Honda’s new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. This includes Bosch five-axis IMU, Nissan ABS, ride modes, and engine braking. There’s also winglets similar to the Fireblade. Honda says the bike has the lowest drag coefficient in its class.

Now for the bad news. Honda will not bring this bike the U.S. Asphalt & Rubber reported that American Honda told the publication the bike wouldn’t be coming here. This comes down to pricing, according to the publication. The new model will be considerably more expensive. That’s no good for supersport enthusiasts.