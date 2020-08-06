The First Photos and Video of the Honda CBR600RR Appear

So Much Yes

If you’re swooning over the Honda CBR1000RR-R, but don’t want to go that extreme, then you’ll love the Honda’s 2021 CBR600RR. Shared with the tagline “Awaken the Race” these images and video show very clearly that Honda has a CBR600RR and it looks like an awesome bike.

Motociclismo shared the images and the video, which originally went out on Honda’s YouTube channel and then got passed around all over the web. The bike has a four-cylinder liquid-cooled 599cc engine that’s been tuned to be a badass track-ready machine.

As I reported previously, there have been many rumors of a CBR600RR-R. This is not that, though it may be the bike that was rumored. The CBR600RR will get a lot of the advanced rider technology. I’m not seeing power numbers shown anywhere at this time, and the official date for the CBR600RR is down the road a bit still. All of that juicy info will come at a later date.

I will say that the motorcycle sounds sweet in the video (shown below). The engine straight up screams, and the bike looks absolutely gorgeous. Honda appears to definitely have a winner on its hands.