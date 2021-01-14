Honda Is Ready To Present India With The 2021 Africa Twin

The New Africa Twin Takes On India

The Dakar-derived ADV wonder motorcycle, Honda’s 2021 Africa Twin, will be making its way to Indian dealerships with updates!

The Africa Twin has always been ranked on the top of many enthusiasts’ highly-rated ADV motorcycle models, and that’s for good reason. The bike’s roots are seeded deeply in Dakar Rally (just look at it), and it comes fully equipped to take on any offroad obstacles you may throw at it.

The 2021 Africa Twin comes complete with the successful liquid-cooled 1084cc parallel-twin capable of producing 98 reliable horsepower to grunt your way out of any quicksand-type scenarios.

Honda has gone so far into overengineering this monster that even the battery comes fully bulletproofed due to it being lithium ion-based instead of the traditional lead-acid batteries found in most other motorcycles. If that doesn’t spell ‘reliability’ I’m not sure what does.

This bike has actual parts taken directly from Honda’s Dakar CRF450R race model with the inclusion of the new swingarm. ABS, Honda’s Selectable Torque Control, six-axis IMU, LED headlights all around, tubeless tires, adjustable windscreen and seat, heated grips, and a 6.5″ full-color TFT display are just a few additions from the long-list of features this bike brings to the table.

The new Africa Twin will be available from BigWing Topline dealerships across India starting at Rs. 15.96 lakh.