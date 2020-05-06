Honda Is Offering Home Delivery

Joining the Others

American Honda has just announced the company is now offering home delivery of all its Honda Powersports products during the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after several other brands have decided to do so, including Yamaha, Indian, and Kawasaki.

Honda’s program is a limited-time offering and it will not continue after the pandemic is over, though I think it’s a good idea for motorcycle manufacturers to keep these programs going no matter what.

Much like the other programs that are out there, Honda has decided to go with a process that utilizes its existing dealership network. This makes a lot of sense. Honda has a fantastic network of dealers across the country. This means if you want to buy any Honda Powersports products, you’ll need to contact your local dealer to discuss home delivery with them.

It’s important to note that each state and dealer will treat this program differently. This means not every Honda dealer will be open and offering this service at this time. It’s also important to note that it’s unclear if used bikes are also included in Honda’s delivery service. That is a question for your local dealer as well.