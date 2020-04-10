Indian Motorcycle Announces Home Delivery

Can’t Wait for Your New Indian?

Do you want to buy a new Indian during this pandemic? If so, but you still want to abide by the guidelines of social distancing, then Indian has a solution for you. It’s called the Click.Deliver.Ride program. With this new program, you can now buy an Indian motorcycle from home. From there, the bike is delivered right to their door.

The new program will help keep some of the Indian dealers out there in operation while the Coronavirus continues to be a major issue in the world. Otherwise, most dealerships would be closed down during this time.

“Over the last month, we’ve all had to adjust to a new way of life and have had to alter the ways in which we conduct our business,” said Mike Dougherty, Indian Motorcycle President. “Our hope is that Click.Deliver.Ride. will help bring peace of mind to both our loyal customers and our network of dealers.”

This is a smart program for Indian to roll out. It’s also something that motorcycle manufacturers should have been doing a while ago. People are buying all sorts of stuff online these days, and the motorcycle industry needs to adapt its buying processes to more easily exist in the world today. To learn more about this program or to buy a bike, click here.