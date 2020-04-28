Kawasaki Starts Home-Delivery Service

Another Brand Offering This

With few people coming out to dealerships right now due to the Coronavirus, it makes sense to do home delivery. Several companies have started to do so and now Kawasaki is one of them. The company recently announced its home delivery program. This will be done through the current dealership network.

“In these unprecedented times, Kawasaki is looking to ease some of the burdens facing everyone and give them the opportunity to experience Good Times™ again,” said Kawasaki Senior Vice President, Sales & Operations, Bill Jenkins. “We are proud of our dealer network for working with their customers to give them the Kawasaki vehicle delivery experience, while also following the guidelines set out in their local areas.”

Any vehicles that are delivered through this program will undergo an inspection at the dealership. From there, they will be delivered to your home by a trained member of the dealership’s staff. That person will go through a delivery checklist and be able to answer any questions you may have. Vehicles will not be delivered by third-party companies. It will be the actual dealer doing the delivery.

Kawasaki did mention that parts, accessories, and apparel would be delivered by third-party delivery companies. The dealers would not be tasked with providing deliveries for those items. It’s also important to note that this is done on a dealer by dealer basis and some stay-at-home orders will impact the availability.