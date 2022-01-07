Honda: In-Box RC213V-S Is The Most Expensive Japanese Auction Bike To Date

A crated Honda RC213V-S has just blasted past the record for ‘most expensive Japanese motorcycle to be auctioned off’ – and the supersport barely has a mile on the clock.

The report from MCN states that the bike – first debuted in 2015 and typically costing £140,000 new – had 63 bids placed on the online auction house Collecting Cars before a final stunning bid closed the deal on December 14th of last year.

Curious what it sold for? Given that Japanese motorcycles are currently selling at an all-time record high for domestic shipments, we expected a hefty price – but even we were a little floored.

We’re told it chopped the block for a jaw-dropping £182,500 ($247946.32 USD) – and whoever ended up with the machine is likely a very happy camper.

“The RC213V-S is like a MotoGP bike with lights and a number plate, offering a similar package to the ‘Open Class’ RCV1000R that was raced in 2014 by the likes of Scott Redding,” comments the report.

“Its 999cc liquid-cooled V4 engine produces a claimed 215bhp with the optional HRC Race Kit and there’s a suggested a dry weight of just 170kg.”

“The HRC kit added around £15,000 to the original bill.”

“We are proud to have achieved yet another world-record sales price,” enthuses Founder of Collecting Cars, Edward Lovett, “this time for an incredible road-legal MotoGP that will be a jewel in the new owner’s collection.”

For more stories like this, be sure to hit that hyperlink and head over to our archives where we stash away the best of the best, just for you.

Drop a comment below (we love hearing from you), and as always, stay safe on the twisties.

*all media sourced from MCN*