Mini-moto lovers, rejoice! Honda has just updated their US website with news that should have everyone reaching for their wallets.

After success in the US with the Monkey and the GROM, Honda is bringing over the CT125 ABS to pair with the Super Cub C125 to make the mini-moto stable four bikes strong.

For the US, however, the CT125 will be renamed as the “Trail 125 ABS.”

Available in just one color, Glowing Red, the bike is the perfect mini-scrambler for all your on-road and slightly-off-road needs.

It is powered by the same tiny 125cc air-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke single that the Super Cub 125 thumps along with. It is mated to a 4-speed semi-automatic that should have you puttering along in fine style.

Disc brakes front and back with, as one would assume, ABS help stop the lightweight. Full wet weight is 259 lbs, and it has a 1.4 US gallon tank.

Suspension travel is 3.9 inches up front, and 3.4 inches out back.

A handy parcel/tie-down shelf above the rear wheel means you can possibly even make this mini-scrambler into a day trip bike, with some extra gas or camping supplies along.

Base price for the 2021 Honda Trail 125 ABS is $3,899 + $190 destination charge. It is available now at Honda Powersports dealers nationwide for order.