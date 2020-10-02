Here’s Your First Look at the 2021 BMW G 310 GS

Updating a Popular Motorcycle

The new G 310 GS has now been revealed. It was on its way, this I knew and reported on, but now the little adventure machine has been revealed. The company’s new small adventure machine is now Euro 5 compliant, looks a little different (better), has new LED lighting, and adjustable levers.

The bike’s sibling stablemate, the G 310 R should also be revealed soon, but until it is, we will just focus on the G 310 GS. The engine isn’t anything new it’s still a 313cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. BMW reworked the electronic throttle to help it meed Euro 5 compliance, and that means it should also be a little bit peppier on the road. The engine is rated at 33.5 hp at 9500 rpm and 20.7 lb-ft. at 7500 rpm.

The bike also gets an anti-hopping clutch to reduce engine drag torque. This will also make downshifting easier. The clutch level is also lighter. BMW also updated the headlight design to keep the housing more solid, reducing vibration.

Color schemes for the new G 310 GS include plain polar white with a black frame, Rallye blue with a red frame, and a 40 Years GS black and yellow. Pricing and availability are not yet provided.