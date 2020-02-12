Here’s the Triumph Street Triple R

A Good Looking Motorcycle

Triumph teased the Street Triple R not long ago. The is officially revealed now and looks pretty great. The motorcycle sits below the RS but it’s still pretty high-end. It gets the Moto2-derived engine and some good upgrades over the base model to make this motorcycle a real winner. And, it’s $750 cheaper than last year’s model. All good news, right?

The motorcycle has an inline 765cc engine that makes 116 hp and 57 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle’s engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with a fancy slipper clutch. The Triple R gets a twin-spar aluminum frame, adjustable 41mm inverted Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks, fully adjustable Ohlins rear shocks, 17-inch wheels, Pirelli Rosso III tires, Brembo stoppers, and standard ABS.

The slipper clutch enables up and down quick-shifting. This means you don’t need to touch the clutch except when rolling off the line. This is good news. The new R version of the bike gets some minor styling updates, the headlights are reshaped a bit and the flyscreen is different, but it’s still very recognizable as a Street Triple. It’s also important to note that Triumph offers plenty of accessories, so you can pretty much turn this bike into a sport-touring machine. There’s also a low ride height model for those folks with shorty legs. The price on the new Street Triple R starts at $10,500.