Triumph Teases the New Street Triple R Reveal on February 11

A New Street Triple R On the Way

The new Triumph Street Triple R is now on the way. Triumph recently teased the bike and let the world know that it would be revealing the bike on February 11. Triumph has released its Street Triple RS and S, and now the company will have the R.

The Street Triple R will feature the 765cc engine that is in the other Street Triples but the R version of the Street Triple will be slightly detuned. It’ll also feature slightly less technology and lower spec equipment than the other Street Triples. There isn’t really much other information out there about this bike at this time.

When you look at the Street Triples of 2018, you’ll see that the Street Triple R sits right in the middle of the range. It’s a little more hardcore than the S but not quite as hardcore as the RS. MoreBikes does a good breakdown of the 2018 models so you can see that if you want. That should give you an idea of how the R will stack up to the S and the RS.

I’ll keep you posted on the R when it is revealed on February 11.