Here Are the Winners of the J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show Bonus Round

When Progressive IMS Outdoors held their 11th annual J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show (UBCBS), the bonus round apparently had a very pretty list of bikes – and Tracy Harris, the senior vice president of Progressive IMS Outdoors was stoked to see such a range of talent on the podiums.

“The competition in Southern California was an excellent ending to an incredible year,” says Harris.

“The raw talent and pure passion these builders infuse into their custom bikes is remarkable, and we applaud everyone who participated. We’re proud to celebrate the hard work and artistry these builders put into their bikes and showcase the creative side of our sport.”

We’re told by MPN that “Winners of the Custom Street, Custom Classic and Freestyle categories took home $500 to $1,000 in cash from Progressive IMS Outdoors, plus prizes from Black Flys sunglasses.”

“The People’s Choice winner received a pair of Black Flys sunglasses in addition to $500, courtesy of Gasoline and Coffee. The runners-up from the Custom Classic, Custom Street and Freestyle categories won an Arlen Ness Air Cleaner, Vance and Hines Exhaust and Rinehart Racing Exhaust respectively.”

So without further ado, let’s take a gander at the winners from the Southern California Round:

Custom Classic

Winner

1967 Triumph Stripped-Down TR6R Hardtail

It’s more than a naked bit of chassis with a pretty peanut tank; MPN tells us that this gorgeous Hardtail featured “front and rear running Shinko 705 tires, dual Amal carbs with hard lines, custom drag bars and footboards, a foot clutch with a jockey shift and cupronickel hard lines.”

The pretty tank in question was modified from an original, complementing the patina frame and antiqued brass bits and bobs.

Very nicely done indeed, Jon MacDowell.

Runner-Up

1979 Kawasaki KZ750

Dustin Kott outdid himself with this machine; with a Honda CB750 Swing Arm, a Suzuki GSXR front end “and a custom-built seat and rear set with paint by Cali Paint Co.,” the fight for the first place must have been close indeed.

Custom Street

Winner

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

I think this carbalicious build speaks quite loudly for itself…and the paint job makes me want to snag an Airbnb in Las Vegas for a few glitzy weeks.

A brilliant job, completed by Mikey Loko.

Runner-Up

2006 Triumph Speedmaster

Despite the fact that we’re told by his website that he specializes in late ’70 Honda CB’s, Dustin Kott has secured himself a second runner-up with this beauty.

The breakdown? “…a reversed cylinder dead and Mono-Shock conversion,” complete with a very clean custom subframe, aluminum tank and “custom fairing with paint by Bryan Collins and Cali Paint Co.”

Freestyle

Winner

2018 Custom Motorcycle

What better bike to win the Freestyle category than a freestylin’ custom build? We’re told everything about this bike was created from scratch (move over, Showa), with Mark Shell including “a custom floorboard shifter and brake, and titanium pipes.”

The custom paint was done by Creative Auto.

Runner-Up

1966 Harley-Davidson Softail

When Yuanda Xu took on this project, I’m sure the only thing floating in his mind was the phat rear tire…I know I certainly can’t unsee it.

MPN tells us that this particular build boasts “a stretched wing arm by Chassis Design (who else is going to accommodate all that rubber), custom girder forks by Voodoo Fabrications and a platinum air ride.”

Xu also made sure that the pipes were completely custom, as were the handlebars, fairing, air dam, oil tank and seat.

Custom paint done by Jon Schroder.

People’s Choice

2019 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim

This unit may be slim, but that wheel cover is something out of a Tim Burton film – the good ones.

Lily Karapetyan blessed this bike with “all body work performed with fiberglass, added bags and fairing, LED lights, raised handlebars and a custom seat,” and we’re told the paint job went to Karapetyan for a bit of extra TLC.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think of these builds – which were your favourite or not, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title Media sourced from Motorcycle Cruiser*

*All body media sourced from MPN*