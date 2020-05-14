Harley Will Auction of a LiveWire for a Good Cause

To Fight COVID-19

Say what you will about Harley-Davidson, but any company that will auction off one of its bikes to raise money to fight a worldwide pandemic gets a thumbs up from me. Harley is auctioning off a unique, one-off LiveWire motorcycle to raise funds to fight COVID-19. The company is working with Bonhams to auction off the bike and all the money raised, minus taxes and fees will go to the United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Harley is currently building the unique bike, and it will be #500 of the First Strike series LiveWire motorcycles. For those who don’t know the First Strike series is a special edition version of the bike. This will be the very last of the special edition motorcycles and it will have unique features.

The bike will get a special paint scheme and graphics created by HD’s styling and design team. The team also picked out a long list of parts and accessories from the company’s catalog. You can expect a lot of carbon fiber parts on this bike. The bike will also be signed by members of the Harley family. The bike is available to U.S. buyers only according to the listing. Harley and Bonhams hope the bike will get between $35,000 and $45,000. You can check out the listing here.