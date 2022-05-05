Harley-Davidson’s Bronx is Still in the Cards

So how do we feel about a naked sportbike showing off a 975cc Revolution Max engine?

If you’re drooling as much as me, then you’re in the crowd of hooligans waiting (im)patiently for Harley-Davidson to drop another bike-shaped bomb in the motorcycle industry.

I mean, the LiveWire branch-off from the mother company and the Pan America’s sudden appearance were enough of a left-field flip for us to have a hope that the Bronx – originally also a trademark for which Harley filed at the time – would come tootling along shortly thereafter.

Well, we have an update from Top Speed on the state of the Bronx as she currently stands with Harley – and while cryptic, the smatter of tidbits aren’t exactly saying a flat ‘no.’

“One clue…comes in the form of Harley renewing its right to the Bronx name with the US Trademark Office, which it has to do within three years of the original filing or potentially losing the rights to the name,” states the report.

The second, apparently, has to do with the gander we got at the concept present in 2019’s EICMA.

“When the model was shown at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, it looked extremely production ready and certainly not a show-crowd-pleasing mock-up,” continues the report.

“Would Harley really go to those lengths – and expense – to simply abandon the project, especially when the resulting model would be likely to be a big hit in Europe and elsewhere?”

A final hint in the form of Zeitz’s 2020 announcement stating that the Bronx would not be appearing ‘next year (2021),’ and our 2022 cabooses rise higher from their proverbial seats as we realize, yes, this could very possibly be the next slightly overpriced piece of pretty that Harley’s planning on debuting on the tail end of their new Adventure, Sport Heritage and Electric segments.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment to start the back-and-forth (we might even add our own two cents in there if y’all give us enough to banter with), and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.