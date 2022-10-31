Harley-Davidson Ordered to Fix Warranties in ‘Right-to-Repair’ Cases

Harley-Davidson has gotten themselves in a spot of trouble lately – and now, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized orders mandating that Harley remedy the situation.

The issue started with a series of warranty issues and regulatory fractions that were filed against Harley, as well as two more companies (grilling brand Weber-Stephen Products, and the manufacturer of Westinghouse outdoor power equipment, MWE Investments).

A Harley bike with rider, enjoying the scenery. Media sourced from VisorDown.

According to NewsBreak, Harley told her customers that “warranties would be void if customers used independent repairers or third-party parts, in violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and the FTC Act.”

In plain-speak, If riders used any dealership apart from Harley’s, then they wouldn’t be protected under the promised warranty. Period.

That’s a bit of a problem for riders who might not be near a dealership at the time of reparation, and it was made all the worse by the fact that someone on Harley’s side “failed to properly disclose all warranty terms in a single document, and instead directed consumers to visit a local dealership to fully understand the warranty.”

Harley’s Wildcat dealership location. Media sourced from Wildcat Harley-Davidson.

As of yet, Harley refuses to comment on the proceedings – but hey, at least y’all can take your bike to get fixed anywhere knowing your warranty will stay intact.

