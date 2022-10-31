Harley-Davidson Ordered to Fix Warranties in ‘Right-to-Repair’ Cases

Harley-Davidson has gotten themselves in a spot of trouble lately – and now, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized orders mandating that Harley remedy the situation.
The issue started with a series of warranty issues and regulatory fractions that were filed against Harley, as well as two more companies (grilling brand Weber-Stephen Products, and the manufacturer of Westinghouse outdoor power equipment, MWE Investments).
According to NewsBreak, Harley told her customers that “warranties would be void if customers used independent repairers or third-party parts, in violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and the FTC Act.”
In plain-speak, If riders used any dealership apart from Harley’s, then they wouldn’t be protected under the promised warranty. Period.
That’s a bit of a problem for riders who might not be near a dealership at the time of reparation, and it was made all the worse by the fact that someone on Harley’s side “failed to properly disclose all warranty terms in a single document, and instead directed consumers to visit a local dealership to fully understand the warranty.”
As of yet, Harley refuses to comment on the proceedings – but hey, at least y’all can take your bike to get fixed anywhere knowing your warranty will stay intact.
