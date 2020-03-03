Harley-Davidson Has a New Special Edition Two-Tone Paint Option for Road Glide Special

Make Your Harley a Little More Patriotic

The new two-tone paint options for the Road Glide Special models have what Harley calls “patriotic flair.” Basically this means there’s some red, white, and blue on them. The gas tank also features the Number One logo on the gas tank. There’s also the Harley-Davidson script logo over the secondary color on the saddlebags.

There are two different two-tone color schemes to choose from. The first is the Billiard Red/Stone Washed White and Billiard Blue/Stone Washed White. No matter which color option you choose, you’re going to see a price premium of $1,900 over the base price. This puts the total price at $26,699.

The company plans to only build 750 of each color. That makes this special edition a seriously unique offering. That’s 1,500 models in total and all of those models will be sold only in the U.S.

This is the latest special paint offerings from HD recently, but I doubt it will be the last for the year. This is a smart way for the company to make the most of its current lineup. You can check out these new models here.