Harley-Davidson Gives The Boot to Future EV on its Website

Since Jochen Zeitz stepped into the role of CEO, Harley-Davidson has been focused on the company’s “Rewire” strategy. This consisted of putting the focus back onto HD’s core customers.

In the summer of 2020, everyone saw the disappearance of the Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter. This was in the fashion of a simple removal from the “Future Vehicles” section on HD’s website.

It seems HD has since made another removal from their “Electric Concepts” page. The bike that was likely joining the LiveWire, is now gone. This is sad news, but unlike the Bronx, it was only in the stage of a computer-generated sketch. This bike did look promising as it was in the image of a flat-tracker, something that would give the brand a bit more flair in addition to the LiveWire and PanAmerica (still to be launched).

HD seems to have just two electric concepts left on their website but who knows when those will bite the dust. The remaining electric concepts are of the scooter variety and not likely a top priority of the American brands Rewire strategy. It may be only a matter of time before the scooters disappear from the site as well.

Motorcycle.com reached out to HD, and they got this response:

“As part of The Rewire, Harley-Davidson is no longer commenting on future products prior to their formal introduction. Harley-Davidson is committed to lead the electrification of motorcycles. As pioneers in the space, we are proud of the accomplishments of LiveWire to date, including achieving the #1 selling electric motorcycle in the U.S. and an extraordinary global response. We look forward to the bright future of electric motorcycles. We will be sharing more info along with our 5-year business strategy, The Hardwire, in early 2021.”

What HD means is, they are still planning to dive into the EV world further but they also need to get their ducks in a row before uploading their “ideas” on the internet for the world to see/expect. This a completely fair strategy as they aren’t necessarily setting themselves up for success by posting their “visions” to the website just to have them removed.