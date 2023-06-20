Harley-Davidson Debuts the H-D™ Membership

Harley’s continuing in the expansion of their community-driven efforts with the debut of a new digital platform.

Christened the “H-D™ Membership,” Harley’s recent press release tells us that their riders, fans, and enthusiasts now have a portal to connect, socialize and engage, all while reaping “personalized benefits, rewards, and experiences.”

The move to membership systems is smart, too, considering Harley-Davidson has “the largest factory-sponsored motorcycle club in the world with over 500,000 members.”

A view of Harley’s bikes and the community that rides them – all in support of the new membership system Harley just debuted today. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

“Our community is at the heart of everything we do – building on the success of the Harley Owners Group, H-D Membership will enhance the way in which we engage with our members, leveraging modern tools to connect riders, deliver new benefits and create new experiences,” enthuses Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

Here’s what you’re getting with Harley’s new H-D™ Membership, according to their release:

A revamped H-D® app, complete with member profiles, member groups, ride planning, ride-sharing and more Special access to Harley-Davidson stuff, including new products, special membership events, educational riding, moto-culture-inspiring stuff, and more. Benefits! Harley-Davidson will be using the H-D™ Membership to offer things like roadside assistance and motorcycle servicing, including collaborations with “Hilton®, SiriusXM, AT&T, EagleRider Rentals, [and] the Fuel Rewards® program at Shell and Tentrr (two-wheel camping).” Points System! Harley’s riders can now earn points at participating Harley-Davidson® dealerships and online at H-D.com (bonus options/benefits if you already have the Harley-Davidson® Visa® card or are at all part of the Harley Owners Group).

“We’re excited about giving our community of riders and non-riders a new way to connect on and off the road, while ensuring we deliver unique and tailored content to really make their experience with the brand as personalized as possible,” finishes Zeitz.

A heads up that the H-D™ Membership is free, though there are additional tiers:

H-D™ Membership Access Pass gets you “exclusive access to key brand events and content as well as benefits such as enhanced rewards and partner benefits.”

gets you H-D™ Membership Riders Pass includes “tools, content, and benefits such as roadside assistance, motorcycle service benefits, and partner benefits to enhance the riding experience.”

What do you think of Harley’s all-new membership system?