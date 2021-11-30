Harley-Davidson and United Way Worldwide Drop #MYHARLEYTRADITION Charity Campaign

Harley-Davidson is partnering up with United Way Worldwide (UWW) to bring an extra dose of cheer to young and old – and they’re handing over good coin for a great cause.

The campaign, according to Harley-Davidson’s press release, centers around a hashtag: #MYHARLEYTRADITION.

Share your favorite holiday tradition on your preferred social media platform using the hashtag between November 1st and December 31st, and the H-D Foundation will donate $10 USD to UWW, with the goal being $50,000 USD (the cap).

“Being thankful for heated grips and the smell of roasted marshmallows after our Friendsgiving ride,” shares one Carlos L. on H-D’s Twitter account.

“1. Regret buying my Harley; 2. Return all my Harley merchandise; 3. Pray my Harley actually still runs; 4. Pray I don’t have to keep dumping money into Harley repairs,” grouches another.

Regardless of your response, H-D will donate, so make sure to contribute your own blurb for the masses!

Mine: “Making fun of Harley’s signature sound and then rolling the window a little further to hear to the very end of the last exhaust note.”

Guilty as charged.

“United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community,” enthuses UWW’s website.

“With global reach and local impact, we’re making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories.”

We’re excited to see the results of this particular event, so be sure to stay tuned for December’s conclusion!

For more related news, be sure to check out the recent (very successful) toy parade in Anderson, South Carolina, drop a comment below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.