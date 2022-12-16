Harley-Davidson 2023 Collection Drops January 18th

Harley’s 120 years old – and man, what a ride.

From its humble beginnings in Milwaukee and subsequent creating of the first H-D motorbike (the ‘Model 1,’ of which 38 copies were made), to contributions in WWII (20,000 motorcycles for the US military, via LV H-D) and the more recent 180 that was their 5-year HardWire Strategy, the brand has been key in America’s founding roots.

Now that EICMA is completed and other brands have finished showing off their 2023 machines, Harley-Davdison is gathering for their own big 2023 lineup debut – and we’re digging the brand’s timing.

Harley’s Factory Apex Custom Paint. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

Expect Harley to start streaming their lineup at 10 a.m. CST on Harley-Davidson’s website, where bikes, gear and accessories will all be given equal loving attention.

Curious what Harley’s matching Homecoming celebrations will cost you? We’re told deets of the July 13-16 event will be released as well, along with names of musiicans, vendors, ticket packaging and overnight accommodations.

In short, it’s going to be an update you won’t want to miss – and CEO Jochen Zeitz is feeling the vibe.

A view of Harley’s apparel collection. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

“2023 marks the 120th Anniversary of Harley-Davidson during which we’ll honor our rich heritage, celebrate with our fans and riding community, and reveal our newest motorcycles and product offerings,” enthuses Zeitz.

“Please join us as we kick off our 120th Anniversary with exciting new model introductions and a peek at what we have in store for the landmark year ahead.”

Stay tuned for January 18th (sign up here), we’ll be sure to post as soon as we hear from H-D on what we can expect for 2023.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.