Harley Could Be Looking Into Supercharged Engines

Patents Reveal Superchargers!

Harley-Davidson just had the worst sales quarter in a very long time (Q4 2020). The company is sinking faster than it can remove the water that is holding them down, and they seem to be in a position where they are willing to try anything to keep afloat. EV motorcycles, sportbikes, and now we the H-D improvement train has stopped at supercharger station. That’s right, patents filed by Harley reveal what looks to be the blueprints for a supercharger.

Currently, the Kawasaki H2 line has seen great sales thanks to the inclusion of a supercharger and the performance benefits that are found as a result. The patent that was filed by H-D yesterday shows the layout of the supercharger and how it will perhaps integrate into their Big Twin lineup of motorcycles.

The patent doesn’t state whether or not the current motors available will see this system at any point soon, but we can hope to see them at some point regardless.

The next big question is whether this new addition will be for the sake of power or emissions. Harley-Davidson seems to be at a crossroads currently, and unsure if they want to pursue power or have motorcycles with better emissions standards. The company has been held to some high scrutiny in regards to how inefficient their motorcycles are (hence LiveWire), but the current demographic of H-D riders do enjoy their torque and power numbers.

Only time can tell if we will see supercharged Harley-Davidson at any point in the near future.