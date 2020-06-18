Haojue DR300 Could Pave the Way for the Suzuki GSX-S300

A New Small GSX-S300

Haojue is Suzuki’s partner in China and it just launched a new DR300 in its home market. Now the rumor is that Suzuki will take this Haojue DR300 and turn it into a new GSX-S300. The Indian publication Gaadi Waadi reported that this rumor has some merit. Suzuki needs a new small-displacement bike for its GSX line, and the DR300 would fill that space well.

The bike offers a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that chugs out about 28 hp. The bike has KYB front forks and a preload-adjustable rear shock. LED lights are standard. The bike also has Bosch dual-channel ABS. The only downside to this bike is that it is heavier than it should be at 390 pounds.

The weight aside, this could be a very good bike for Suzuki to rework as its own. With some updates to the styling, the bike could fit into Suzuki’s lineup easily. The price on the Chinese motorcycles is about $4,600 USD, so I’d expect that price to be close if Suzuki adopts the model and takes it worldwide. It might not be as good as the other models that are about the same displacement from other manufacturers, but it’d be an upgrade from the small-displacement bikes that are currently in Suzuki’s lineup.