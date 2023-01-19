Guinness World Record: Electric Motorcycle Smashes 7921.9 Miles in 30 Days

Every year, distinguished members of our good community, industry, and beyond meet to prioritize “taking action towards achieving the world’s collective climate goals” (via UNFCCC).

Rolling up to COP27 on a PulseJet-powered motorcycle would obviously be a tad gauche, so we’ve had the pleasure of covering past stories on how influential guests got their good intentions to COP events in the first place.

It stands to reason, then, that when we hear of an electric motorcyclist riding to COP27 on a mission (and simultaneously blasting through TWO Guiness World Records mid-scoot), we’d be piqued.

Enter Ali Abdo, a motorcyclist hailing from Cairo. Ali’s initiative to raise climate awareness – dubbed ‘The Ride to COP27’ – had the young man trekking his silent, torquey Energica Eva EsseEsse9 through the local region “before ending in Sharm El-Sheikh for the 27th Climate Conference (COP27) held in November 2022.”

Ali Abdo seen on his trip, ‘The Ride to Cop27.’ Media sourced from The National.

According to MCN, the trip itself took about a year of advance prep work, with the end product labelling Ali as a dual-winner, snagging the longest journey in one country on an electric motorcycle, as well as the longest journey on an electric bike….period.

“longest journey in one country on an electric motorcycle” – 9749km across 22 days

“longest journey on an electric motorcycle” – 12,749km across 30 days

Today, Ali can boast that he’s even the subject of a documentary film, having been sponsored through his ride to “show the opportunities, challenges and success stories associated with climate change with a simplified explanation, encouraging the implementation of environmental projects.”

So what’s next for the young Egyptian?

Apparently, there’s now prep work being done for ‘The Ride to COP28,’ slotted for the UAE, which will being in Egypt and “visit Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman before arriving in the United Arab Emirates.”

All the best to Ali’s efforts! Be sure to support him on his media platforms, drop a comment below letting su know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.





