GEICO: The New National Partner for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Ride for Kids Program

GEICO has just become the official national partner of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s (PBTF) Ride for Kids Program – and just in time for the 2022 riding season.

The auto and motorcycle insurance company joins Honda America and the Comoto Family of Brands in the endeavor, with GEICO’s part being in the advertisement – specifically, registration, fundraising, and participation of the National Ride for Kids Day.

PRNewswire also tells us that the insurance company will be “[taking part] in events leading up to National Ride for Kids Day, including the REVER riding challenge, benefiting Ride for Kids.”

“We are thrilled to welcome GEICO Motorcycle to the Ride for Kids family,” says Bob McNamara, PBTF’s National Director of Fundraising and Community Engagement.

“Seeing industry leaders stand up for kids battling brain tumors, while rallying the motorcycle community to join our fight, is one of the reasons that Ride for Kids continues to thrive year after year. Partnerships like these are great for our riders and the families we serve.”

“GEICO is honored to help the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in the fight against childhood brain tumors,” adds Tammy Moore, assistant vice president at GEICO.

“By supporting Ride for Kids in 2022, we can help support children and adolescents diagnosed with a brain tumor and help families in need across the country.”

With so much in support of such a good cause, we can’t wait to see the funds raised for PBTF.

Stay tuned for updates (if you’re busy, no sweat – subscribe to our newsletter and we’ll send the main stuff right to your inbox), and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from Geico and YouTube*