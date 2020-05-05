GasGas North America Announces the Trials 2020 TXT Racing Model Range

Gassing Up for 2020

GasGas North America has introduced its TXT Racing model lineup for 2020. The company recently showed off the 125, 250, 280, and 300 machines. The company will start selling these bikes in May through its all-new North American dealership network.

John Hinz, the CEO of GasGas North America said the following in a press release: “This is an exciting time for the GasGas brand in North America. I am looking forward to riding trials with existing trials riders and introducing the GasGas brand to a new generation of customers.”

All of the new model range features 2-stroke engines and class-leading performance. The bikes get TECH forks and Ohlins 2-way hydraulic rear shock absorbers. Add to all that the ultra-minimalist bodywork and advanced ergonomics and you have some of the best trails motorcycles out there right now. As far as pricing goes, GasGas directs folks to their nearest dealer.

10-time AMA National Trials Champion Geoff Aaron will continue representing GASGAS in the U.S. as Team Manager of the Racing division. He said the following in the latest press release from the company: “With the support and backing of the Pierer Mobility Group, I am excited to see how this great brand can grow in North America.”

For those who don’t know, the Piere Mobility Group (the owners of KTM and Husqvarna) took control of GasGas not too long ago. This move helps the company expand its reach around the world, and it will likely be very good for GasGas’s expansion in the future.