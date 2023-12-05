Furygan Odessa Vented 3-in-1 Ladies Jacket Review

Review Summary
- The Odessa has vented and stretch panels and feels really comfortable to wear, because of the stretch, it molds to your body nicely
- Detachable quilted liner and detachable waterproof liner come as standard making this an ideal jacket for touring in as you can take out the liners as necessary and pop them into your luggage
- Three different colors, the pearl/black stands out well especially when riding in dusky conditions
- A good range sizes are available – S to XXXL
- Elbow and shoulder armor come as standard, there is a pocket for a back protector but this does not come with the jacket
About Furygan
At the age of 14 years, Jacques Segura was following in his parents footsteps working with leather from shoes to gloves and by 1968 they were manufacturing protective gloves.
However, after a falling out with his family, in 1969 Jacques founded his own company, Furygan, and immediately got involved in the design and manufacture of gloves for skiing and motorcycling. By 1971 they extended their clothing range for skiing and motorcycling.
The Furygan logo was inspired by the insignia of the 11th parachute regiment, a black panther head. Jacques was a pilot in the air force during his military service for medical evacuations and boat searches around Madagascar.
Furygan Odessa Vented 3-in-1 Ladies Jacket
The pearl/black color of the Odessa caught my eye straightaway. I loved the fact that it is a ‘color’ as opposed to the usual black that we so often see in motorcycle clothing.
The Odessa ladies motorcycle jacket has been designed with women in mind, it has a ladies’ cut and stretch panels where us ladies need a little bit of extra stretch.
Two fabulous features of this jacket are the removable quilted lining ….
… and the removable waterproof lining meaning this jacket is usable all year round in high, medium and low temperatures.
There are stretch panels down either side of the jacket leading up to the shoulders which allows for flexibility when riding and stretches where us ladies need it most.
The rear of the jacket looks stylish as the stretch panels add to the Odessa’s shape and the Furygan logo sits nicely at the top, just below the collar.
A classic style collar which is slightly padded has a single popper fastening with the Furygan logo neatly embossed onto it.
There are vented panels down the inside of each arm with adjustable sleeve tabs which allows for ventilation when riding adding to the comfort of the jacket.
The tabs can be adjusted for added comfort and there is velcro on each of the cuffs which again, allows for adjustment to suit you.
Features
Elbow and Shoulder Protectors
There is D3O® shoulder and elbow protection which comes as standard with the jacket and are removable.
Because of the D3O® construction and design, I did not notice the protectors when I was wearing the jacket, they sit nicely in the jacket and move with your body.
Unfortunately, like a lot of other manufacturers, no back protector comes with the Odessa, just a zippered pocket in which the back protector can be inserted.
Personally, I would like to see back protectors as standard equipment in a jacket. I know that you can take a back protector out of another jacket and put this into other jackets, but unless it is the same brand as the jacket, the likelihood of it fitting as it should is slim.
If a back protector comes with a jacket, then I know that protector is the right fit and shape for that jacket.
Removable Quilted and Waterproof Linings
There are two removable linings to this jacket – quilted and waterproof. Both of these are connected to the jacket with a zipper that goes all the way around the inside edge of the jacket. Neither of these linings have pockets.
In both cases, the linings go down the length of the arms and there are poppers and loops at each cuff to keep the lining in place.
To take the linings out, simply undo the poppers and the zippers for each lining and remove the lining. This is quick and easy to do. Similarly, when putting the linings back in, push the sleeves down the arms and attach the poppers and then zip the lining to the jacket.
Each liner has a popper at the top which you loop through the coat hook loop and fasten to help keep in place.
The best way I found of achieving this is by actually putting the lining on and then putting the jacket on top, then taking the jacket off and securing the poppers and zippers. Repeating the process for each layer, this way both linings line up and sit nicely inside the jacket.
Pockets
The Odessa has four pockets, two zippered pockets on the outside and two zippered pockets on the inside.
The two inside pockets appear to be waterproof and are a good size. Both are zippered which is how I like my pockets to be. If a pocket cannot be zipped closed securely, then it really is not a pocket of any use!
The two outside zippered pockets are a nice size and are neatly hidden by the ventilated part of the jacket. These are not waterproof however as I found out!
Stretch Panels
There are stretch panels down either side of the jacket carrying on up to the shoulder blades and large stretch panels on the bust.
The stretch panels makes this an extremely comfortable jacket to wear when riding the bike as the jacket molds itself to your shape and moves as you do. It is great to think that thought has gone into the design of this jacket for women.
Zips
There are eleven zippers on the Odessa, ten of which are SBS and one is YKK. The YKK zipper is the main zip that zips the jacket up at the front which has a cloth tab attached to it.
There are two zippers with cloth tabs at the rear of the jacket at the bottom on either side that allow for expansion after stopping for cake on an afternoon ride out 😜There is also a velcro tab to the side of these zips to allow for even more expansion, for those of us who had cake for elevenses too 😬
The quilted liner and the waterproof liner both have zips on either side, there are no tabs on these.
There is a zip on each of the inside pockets, again there are no tabs on these, and then the two zips on the outside pockets each have a tab.
For a complete list of features, visit Furygan Odessa Vented 3-in-1.
Construction and Build Quality
Materials
The outer shell of the jacket is made from 95% polyester and 10% elastane. The quilted lining is made from 100% polyester as too is the waterproof lining. The Odessa is a Class A rated jacket conforming to EN17092 standards.
Care Instructions
Furygan recommends that the Odessa be hand washed in warm water only, they do not recommend putting in the washing machine, tumble dryer or getting the jacket dry cleaned. You can, however, iron the jacket to a maximum temperature of 110 degrees.
Branding
There is ‘Furygan’ branding across the front of the jacket and the Furygan logo on the rear under the collar.
The two poppers on either arm and on the collar are branded with the Furygan logo and there is ‘Furygan Motion Lab’ just below the right shoulder.
That is it, the branding across the front and rear is subtle yet clearly visible.
Sizing
The jacket comes in a good range of sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL. I would suggest using the chart function on the website to help determine sizing but I did have to go up a size as I was advised that they come up small.
I normally go up a size in a jacket anyway as I feel the cold and tend to wear layers. I also don’t like a jacket to feel tight when wearing, especially when leaning forward riding the bike.
The Furygan Odessa Vented 3-in-1 Jacket Offers Flexibility
I really love the style of the jacket, it is so comfortable to wear. I went for the silver/gray color which really does stand out when riding in a group or indeed on my own, I can easily be seen. It is also great to have a ‘coloured’ jacket as opposed to the standard black.
The Odessa doesn’t come with a back protector, I would prefer to see this come as standard in all jackets. I had to take the back protectors out of a couple of my jackets to find one that fitted correctly.
I would prefer the jacket to be an AA rated garment to give me that extra peace of mind that what I am wearing will give me the protection I need when I need it!
I love the subtle stretch panels across the chest, that is normally what I find most uncomfortable about jackets when riding my bike but the stretch allows the jacket to mold to my body shape.
A fantastic feature on this jacket is the tab that goes across the bottom of the main zipper which is secured by velcro. So many jackets do not have this but it is invaluable as it prevents the bottom of the zip rubbing on the tank of the bike.
I got caught in some really heavy rain whilst on my holiday and with the waterproof liner in, it did keep most of the water out. I wasn’t wearing trousers that were attached to the jacket so some rain did get in from around the waist area. Lighter rain and it was perfect.
I like the flexibility of this jacket in that I can add the waterproof liner and/or the thermal liner as and when needed making the jacket a year-round all-weather jacket.
I would prefer to have a connection zip, either short or all the way round, rather than loops as I feel this would be more secure.
I love how the Odessa feels when I am wearing it, the jacket is comfortable to wear and the various adjustments allow me to tailor it to my body. I forget that I am wearing a protective motorcycle jacket especially when parked up on the bike and walking around.
The Odessa is definitely a great all-year, all-season jacket and a great addition to your motorcycle wardrobe.
Pros
- Class A garment under the CE standard EN17092
- D30 Armor in shoulders and elbows as standard
- Vented panels
- Detachable quilted lining
- Detachable waterproof lining
- Lightweight
- Range of sizes (S – XXL) in three colors: black, black/white and pearl/black
- Stretch panels
Cons
- Class A rated, personally I would prefer if this was AA rated
- No connector zip although there are two connector tabs
- There is a pocket for a back protector but one does not come with the jacket as standard
Specs
- Manufacturer: Furygan
- Price: (When Tested) $260 USD
- Made In: France
- Colors: Black, Black/White and Pearl/Black
- Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL
- Review Period: May – November 2023
Important Links / Where to Buy
- MotoZ – although they do not carry the Odessa in stock, they are one of the few official licensed dealers of Furygan products in the USA so they should be able to get this jacket in stock for you
- Daily Bikers