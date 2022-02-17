Forcite: Series A Funding Closes with Over $6 Million Raised

Forcite’s just secured over $6 million, funded post-series A – and we’re expecting big things for the Aussie startup.

The report from StartupDaily tells us that the brand – currently hosting 18 employees, 60% of which are motorcycle riders themselves – previously raised over $1.15 million from investors towards a maximum target of $3 million, with the last campaign finishing this past Wednesday (that was after they sold out their batch of helmets in under 30 minutes in November’s launch of 2021).

The recent success skyrockets Forcite’s overall value to more then $23 million – a feat whose proficiency in series funding is surpassed only by their “community centred approach to business.”

Back in 2013, Aussie founder and CEO, Alfred Boyadgis, had the idea to start Forcite following to an accident that had him thinking hard about noggins, safety, and the helmet that could provide both to the average consumer without compromising either in lieu of newer tech.

The end result? An award-winning $1299 AUD ($863.62 USD)lid capable of integrated tech on levels rarely seen on the moto market. It comes with the highest safety standard certification, too – ECE 22.05 (EU/Australian safety standard) certification, as well as a patented visual alerting system, integrated camera and audio technology.

With the report telling us that “more than 14,000 potential customers have registered their interest for the helmet in Australia, US and Europe,” (and with Forcite’s next step being to “expand globally and build our R&D pipeline for the next generation of Forcite motorcycle helmets and in-bike technologies”), we’re jazzed to get this helmet in our hot little hands – and Boyadgis is honoured to….well, do the honours.

“Our expert team of designers, developers, and engineers are also motorcycle enthusiasts who use Forcite technology daily so they can constantly test, learn and make iterative improvements after every ride,” he says in the report.

“Forcite’s success is down to the involvement of the motorcycle community who have been with us every step of the way, providing invaluable feedback during product development. Our equity crowdfunding is another way to foster this partnership with riders,” he adds.

We wish the brand the very best. Drop a comment below letting us know what you think – would you give the MK1 Smart Helmet a test ride?

Hope you get out on the road today, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from Forcite, NewAtlas, RideApart, VisorDown, and YouTube*